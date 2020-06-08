Rapper says he was brainwashed into believing that his criminal record prevented him from voting in elections

Snoop Dogg has confessed that his criminal record prevented him from voting in the past. But the Hip-Hop star intends to hit the polls for the first time ever come November.

During an appearance on Real 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Thursday, Snoop, who was convicted of a felony in 1990 and 2007, explained that for many years, he was “brainwashed” into thinking that “you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record,” he said, PEOPLE reports.

“I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged so now I can vote” the 48-year-old “Gin & Juice” rapper added.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” he said of President Donald Trump and the 2020 race for the White House.

Snoop said if he’s going to encourage his fans and social media followers to vote in the November election, then he better lead by example.

“We got to make a difference, I can’t talk about it and not be about it,” he explained. “I can’t tell you to do it and then not go do it. If I tell you to do something, I done it already.”

Elsewhere in the conversation with Big Boy, the West Coast rapper addressed the protests erupting across the nation over the police killing of George Floyd. He encouraged demonstrators to stay safe amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

While he continues to practice social distancing and staying home, Snoop said he will use his social media platforms to support the Black Lives Matter movement amid the civil unrest over race relations in this country.

In related news, on Friday Snoop Dogg chopped it up with Lil Wayne for the latest installment of Young Money Radio. During the session, Snoop asked the Cash Money star when he intends to participate in a Verzuz battle series.

“That Verzuz battle, when they gon’ get you in there?” Snoop asked Weezy. “You the young GOAT! You birthed the second generation of rappers. You deserve to be in the race.”

Wayne responded, “If they start me, they ain’t gon’ stop me. They gon’ have to ring the bell, ‘Tune stop!’ I can’t stop.”

