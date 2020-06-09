It looks like fans of LA’s Finest will have to wait a little longer to see the second season of the series, executive produced by Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

Spectrum was ready to release the Bad Boys spinoff’s second season on June 8 but theGrio has confirmed the premiere has been delayed amid ongoing civil unrest. The world is still reeling from the death of George Floyd and people across the world are protesting police brutality.

The success of the series helmed by two women of color is a remarkable achievement in itself, especially because their characters don’t fall victim to the same tired tropes we usually see in these kinds of roles.

“I wasn’t sure if people were ready for us in that way but when you look at the ratings of who showed up to the first season and the data behind that, there’s no denying people were tuning in to the show,” Alba told theGrio.

“I always knew we were shooting a great show and I always knew we were doing something provocative and that’s opening up eyes and conversations that people in traditional media aren’t accustomed to,” she continued. “I think we have defied all of the stereotypes about women of a certain age partnering up and not being competitive and working together. We’re humans and we’re flawed and we’re doing the things that only men usually get to do.”

In season 2, Syd mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage. But when a powerful crimewave in Koreatown threatens to destroy the community, Syd, McKenna and the team must find those responsible before it’s too late.

“The thing about Syd and Nancy is they are two women of color in Los Angeles who do not abide by the rules, who do not demonize whole groups of people who don’t contribute to the prison industrial complex over some bulls**t,” Union said.