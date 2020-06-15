Vanessa Bryant explains why she blocks Kobe and Gianna fan pages

The mourning wife and mother said that it was hard to go online and constantly see pics of Gigi and Kobe under every single square of her explore pages.

Fans have been consistent in paying homage to late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant since he, daughter Gianna and seven other passengers tragically passed away in a January helicopter crash. But now his wife Vanessa is revealing why she and her family have chosen to block the social media fan pages created in their honor.

According to Yahoo Sports, over the weekend Vanessa took to her Instagram to explain her stance to her followers. She noted that her decision to block certain pages was not due to anger or ill-intent but instead based on a need to protect her mental well being.

“Thx so much for all the love,” Vanessa began. “@nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it’s been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages.”

She went on to explain that, “Blocking the fan pages has helped change the algorithm.”

This revelation may explain why the 38-year-old has also chosen to set her Instagram account back to private after months of leaving it open for supporters to keep up with her and her daughters in the wake of their unimaginable loss.

“We love you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don’t appreciate your love,” she said in conclusion.

