Ohio bride faces backlash after cancelling wedding photographer for BLM support

Shakira Rochelle says despite any controversy, her support of Black Lives Matter is unwavering

A bride-to-be is facing backlash after she fired her wedding photographer for supporting Black Lives Matter.

Tuesday, Cincinnati-based photographer Shakira Rochelle posted the brief but heated text exchange on Facebook from a client who deemed her unstable and incapable of doing her job just because she supports BLM.

“Hi Shakira. I’m sorry to say that we are requesting a refund on the deposit for our wedding,” texted the bride.

“We have done a lot of talking and we cannot bring ourselves to support anyone who is so outspoken on matters that simply do not concern them as well as someone that does not believe that ALL lives matter.”

“We would be truly embarrassed to have you at our event and feel that you aren’t stable enough to complete the job we need from you,” the message continued. “Please let me know when and how we can expect our refund and we are requesting to be relieved from our contract. Thanks.”

While Rochelle only shared a snapshot of the bride’s text, with the caption “Just a friendly reminder Shakira Rochelle Photography supports the black lives matter movement endlessly” one of her friends decided to post the full exchange.

“I am sorry to hear that,” Rochelle replied to the bride. “Unfortunately the contract you signed states that your deposit is non-refundable. I will email you a cancellation agreement shortly that will require your signature to forfeit your date.”

“I wish you a lifetime of growth and I would like to thank you for your donation to Black Lives Matter,” she concluded, underscoring what she planned to do with the deposit. While the bride-to-be responded, “You will be hearing from our attorney,” she quickly lost much of that bravado once their texts began to go viral on Wednesday.

Most people applauded Rochelle for her stance, but supporters of the bride slammed her for posting the exchange for clout. Rochelle called those allegations “absurd.”

In fact, she says she was already booked until winter prior to the incident and has no need or availability for any new business.

In the post, Rochelle wrote:

“I have always stood up for human rights and will continue to do so. I have marched with my loved ones as well as alone. My intentions are pure.

Please know that what you saw from me was the complete story.”

