50 cent calls Black women ‘angry’, says he prefers ‘exotic’ women

50 Cent appeared on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio where he spoke about being attracted to “exotic” women. He said that his attraction often earned him the ire of “angry” Black women.

“They get mad, they get angry, you see a lot of sisters and they be like, ‘Oh you f**king with this kind of girl?” 50 Cent said, “That s**t is exotic! This s**t look different from what you see in the hood every day.”

He continued, “Look at this angry, Black motherf**ker. Get the f**k outta here.” He punctuated his comment with his fists.

The show’s host, rapper Lil Wayne, laughed along.

The comments garnered mixed reviews, but most were attacking the rappers for degrading Black women and aligning them with the “angry Black woman” trope.

“Man… I don’t even know where to start… it’s too much,” said model Bria Myles.

“These Black men are projecting how they feel about themselves.. they hate their own skin, hair, and features,” wrote DJ Duffey, French Montana’s DJ.

In the original Instagram post, 50 Cent mockingly said, “Oh cancel Fifty. This is too much.”

The reactions continued on Twitter where users said, “It really bothers me that black men really feel bold enough and comfortable enough to openly bash black women when the world already hates us enough.”

Black women repeatedly wrote that the idea that Black women are “jealous” of women of other races, is toxic.

Another user wrote that with “all that’s going on,” including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protests against police brutality, and more, what would inspire a black man to attack Black women? Why?”

