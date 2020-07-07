NASCAR star Bubba Wallace inks Beats endorsement deal

Fresh off a day of sparring with President Donald Trump, NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace has some good news.

Beats by Dre announced on Monday that the company has signed Wallace to an endorsement deal. The announcement was posted on Twitter. “We weren’t going to announce this until later this week, but hate cannot win the day.” The post read, “No one should ever be asked to apologize for standing up for what’s right.”

We weren’t going to announce this until later this week, but hate cannot win the day. No one should ever be asked to apologize for standing up for what’s right — we are proud to welcome @bubbawallace to the Beats by Dr. Dre family. pic.twitter.com/HeiC76MDle — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) July 6, 2020

The post refers to a tweet earlier Monday by the President who demanded that Wallace “apologize” for saying that he was the victim of a hate crime after a noose was found in his garage.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

When pressed to clarify the President’s remarks about the confederate flag being removed from NASCAR tracks, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated that Trump was not taking a position on the sport’s removal of the flag, but pointing out that “we’ve got to let facts come out before we jump to judgment.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

McEnany also compared Wallace to actor Jussie Smollett who alleged that he was assaulted by white supremacists in Chicago, a claim that has not been proven to be true.

The investigation into the noose incident in Wallace’s garage determined that the rope had been fashioned like a noose, but that it had been hanging in that garage since 2019. The FBI thus concluded that the incident was not a hate crime.

Wallace himself did not find the rope, it was reported to him by NASCAR president, Steve Phelps.

Adam Stern, a Motorsports Reporter of Sports Business Journal, posted a statement from RPMotorsports co-owner Andrew Murstein that showed his continued support of Wallace.

.@RPMotorsports owner Andrew Murstein: "I find it hard to believe that the President would send out such a misinformed tweet. … Bubba has reacted in a truthful, professional, level headed and positive manner. The NASCAR commmunity, and those in the know all stand by him." pic.twitter.com/qWuIAuU3lT — Adam Stern (@A_S12) July 6, 2020

