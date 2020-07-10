Rickey Smiley’s daughter says she’s ‘happy to be alive’ after shooting

Aaryn Smiley says she cries when she hears loud noises or popping sounds; doctors say that she currently has PTSD

Aaryn Smiley called into her father’s morning show on Thursday morning saying that she is “happy to be alive,” after being shot last weekend in Houston.

The 19-year-old was on her way to a fast-food restaurant when she was caught in the crossfire of what police are describing as a road rage incident.

“I’m OK,” Aaryn Smiley said, “I’m happy to be alive. I’m just happy to be here.”

She detailed what happened on the show saying that she and her boyfriend were stopped at a red light, about to make a left turn, when a vehicle pulled up in the right lane.

“There was a car already in the middle and a car comes up in the right lane and they just started shooting,” she explained, “They were shooting at the car in the middle.”

She said that the bullet went through her left leg and lodged in her right leg. She said that the shooting has taken a heavy toll on her mental health.

In a previous Instagram Story, she wrote, “The doctors say i have PTSD. Loud noises or popping sounds makes me cry.” She said that the mental aspect of her recovery is “really scary.”

According to the Houston Police Department, there are currently no suspects in custody.

Rickey Smiley has been sharing his daughter’s story, as well as his own, he too is a victim of gun violence. The comedian and radio and television host said that he and Aaryn have received an outpouring of support from the community and is now speaking with local leaders about teaming up to address gun violence.

“(I) talked to the mayor on the phone for about 30 minutes, great phone conversation, and we have plans to do some things in the community, to try to see if we can try to change the mindset and get to the root of why some of the young people, you know, are doing what they’re doing.” Rickey Smiley told Houston’s ABC13.

“So it’s been a blessing and a curse at the same time. Hopefully, something good can come out of this.”

