36 people arrested after clash with NYPD at Brooklyn Bridge protest

New York police say that thirty-six people were arrested on Wednesday morning in a protest. The trouble started when a planned march against gun violence was met by counter-protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Three officers were injured in the melee.

According to a report from CBS2, a unity march organized by faith leaders, law enforcement, police unions, Black Veterans for Social Justice, and citizens gathered at Cadman Plaza to call for a stop in increased gun violence. The group was headed to City Hall to encourage deeper conversations about racial justice and police reform.

They were met on the bridge by counter-protesters who felt the unity march was too supportive of the police.

“They said no, basically, we’re gonna arrest all of the Black Lives Matter protesters first and then allow this protest to peacefully come by. They didn’t want a counter-protest.” Protester, Jonathan Lykes told CBS. “They didn’t want democracy. They didn’t want freedom in this moment. They set us up intentionally.”

Despite the resistance from the unity marchers, many still considered protesters like Lykes inspirational.

What was intended to be peaceful, turned violent. The NYPD tried to step in to tame tempers on both sides.

One officer suffered a sprained finger while others were taken to hospitals for stitches.

In a tweet, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, “Three of our officers were brutally attacked by protestors today.” He continued, “These are the conditions your officers have to operate in every day while they continue to protect your neighborhoods. Such assaults are ALWAYS unacceptable and should outrage us all.”

New York Bishop, Gerald Seabrooks, told NBC New York that his group came together to denounce violence and support the police. “We’re not saying the police department is always correct, we will march against that too. We will meet with the police commissioner and the mayor to see that there’s justice with all people. But let’s come together.”

Assault by gun is on a rise in the Big Apple. Statistics show that gun violence has increased this year in New York. There have been 223 shootings this year compared to 123 last year.

