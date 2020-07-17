Ahmaud Arbery murder suspects plead not guilty in court

Left to right: Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr.(Photo: Glynn County Sheriff’s Office via AP)



Three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have entered not guilty pleas in a Georgia court today.

Gregory McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were all indicted by a grand jury for Arbery’s murder on June 24, more than four months after the Feb. 23 shooting in Brunswick, GA.

All three men are each facing, one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The hearing which was live-streamed on TMZ may also address the opportunity for a bond hearing. The men have been held since they were arrested in May.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Bryan’s attorney also submitted more than 50 questions that he wants to ask potential jurors. They include, “What steps do you think people who are frightened about crime should take to protect themselves?” and “Have you ever heard the statement, ‘he looks like a criminal’?”

(Photo: Twitter)

The report notes that Bryan’s attorney wants potential jurors questioned separately and privately claiming that “there are sensitive and potentially embarrassing questions exploring the prospective juror’s bias and prejudice, especially with respect to matters of race.”

Bryan’s attorney also requested all of Arbery’s records including probation documents, medical and mental health records, juvenile court records, and department of education records.

William “Roddie” Bryan was in a separate truck following Arbery, he was the person who videotaped the shooting encounter. He later testified to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation officer that after the shooting he heard Travis McMichael call Arbery a “f**king ni**er.”

Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed on February 23 while running through the majority-white neighborhood of Satilla Shores in Georgia. He had previously been walking through a house that is in the process of being built. His murder has been a flashpoint in the current reckoning with racial justice that is taking place in America.

