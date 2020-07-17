Felony charges against protesters in support of Breonna Taylor dropped in Kentucky

Over 50 people, including reality star Porsha Williams, have felony charges dismissed

People march in the streets during a demonstration on June 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The march honored Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by members of the Louisville Metro Police Department on March 13, 2020. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

After a demonstration in Kentucky outside of Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s home, 87 protesters were arrested and subsequentially faced felony charges. The group, which included reality star Porsha Williams, activist Tamika Mallory, and rapper YBN Cordae, have now had the charges dropped.

According to USA Today, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell announced he would be dismissing the felony charges. Initially, each person faced charges of intimidating a participant in the legal process, a Class D felony, among others, including criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

“While we do believe the LMPD had probable cause for the charge, in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas, we will dismiss that charge for each protester arrested this past Tuesday,” O’Connell said Friday in a statement USA Today reports.

Until Freedom, a Grassroots Law project, called for the immediate dismissal of all charges against the protesters. Its website directs visitors to call County Attorney Michael O’Connell and Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine or sign a petition against the charges.

The organization shared the memo from O’Connell announcing the felony charges would be dropped, on Instagram with its own response.

“They dismissed the charges without prejudice which means they can always reassert the charges. We also still have criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct charges pending – both misdemeanors. We are fighting these as well. We will work with all of the protesters to expunge their arrest records,” they write in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCwIq5QJAMh/

The protest was staged at Cameron’s residence to make a statement, pushing for justice in the case of Breonna Taylor. As stated on the Until Freedom website, “instead of arresting the officers who killed Breonna Taylor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and the Louisville Metro Police Department used their authority to violate peaceful protesters’ civil rights — this is unacceptable.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker was shot and killed by police executing a no-knock warrant during an error-ridden police raid. Sgt Jonathan Mattingly, and Detectives Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. Kenneth Walker, still face no criminal charges in her death.

