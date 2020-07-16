‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams facing 5 years in prison over Breonna Taylor protest arrest

The 'RHOA' fave is fighting for justice in Kentucky for the slain EMT

TV personality Porsha Williams attends Columbia Pictures “Superfly” Atlanta special screening on June 7, 2018 at SCADShow in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment )

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams made news over the weekend after she and several other high profile activists were arrested at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Kentucky.

Now the reality star is calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for having her arrested on a felony charge while allowing others to walk free.

“Wow @danieljaycameron you really took the time to upgrade 1 out of 3 of our charges to FELONY?? This is disgusting …. meanwhile not one peep about this botched investigation of Breonna Taylors MURDER!!!” Williams wrote in a since-deleted post.

She continued, “Plus not one arrest of the cops …. instead you celebrate with your bride and give them Active desk duty to keep these killers protected. You can’t possibly think this is ok! Sure create the possibility for peaceful protesters to get locked up for 1-5 year but absolutely no accountability for your officers?!!”

“This is sad that this is the world we live in!!” she concluded. “It’s simple don’t kill us as we sleep in our homes, don’t kill us for sleeping in our car, don’t kill us from walking to a store and don’t Kill our spirits and further oppress us when we stand up to say you are Wrong!!! #JusticeForall #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor”

Earlier this week Williams and 86 others were arrested after protesting in front of Cameron’s home in an attempt to pressure him into finally bringing charges against the three officers involved in Taylor’s death.

The Bravo fan favorite was arrested, booked and held in jail with no bond. She was then charged with felony intimidating a participant in a legal process, disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal trespassing.

Her felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 5 years if convicted.

