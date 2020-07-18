Marco Rubio confused John Lewis for Elijah Cummings in his tribute tweet

Marco Rubio is not the only one to made the mistake.

Marco Rubio and John Lewis (Social Media)

Marco Rubio has mistaken John Lewis for Elijah Cummings in his attempt to honor Lewis in the wake of his passing.

The Floridian Senator posted a love-filled tweet about the late congressman on Twitter. The tweet, however, has been deleted, as it was accompanied by an image of Rubio standing by Cummings.

READ MORE: Obama in tribute credits John Lewis for his presidency: ‘I was only there because of the sacrifices he made’

“It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with JohnLewis [sic] a genuine & historic American hero. May the Lord grant him eternal peace,” the Florida Republican tweeted.

Marco Rubio just “all black people look alike’d” John Lewis.



How do you even make this mistake? pic.twitter.com/1ab61rTuWE — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) July 18, 2020

People confusing Cummings for Lewis, and vice versa, is a reoccurring situation as both of the Black civil rights lawmakers have similar features. When Cummings, once a Democratic House member of Baltimore, died in 2019, people on social media posted images of Lewis.

According to Business Insider, professional media outlets such CBS News to Fox News have confused the two men. CBS News used a photo of Cummings on a news segment about Lewis’ cancer diagnosis on CBS Evening News.

The similarities between Cummings and Lewis were so striking that the late Georgia representative jokingly proposed growing a beard to distance himself from Cummings on April’s Fool Day.

READ MORE: Marco Rubio attempts relevancy, weighs in on Kanye’s latest

Rubio did own up to his mistake, while standing by his original comments. “John Lewis was a genuine American hero I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago,” said Rubio.

Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo



John Lewis was a genuine American hero



I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below



My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020

Lewis’ untimely death has been plagued with misinformation.

As theGrio previously reported, there were false reports about John Lewis’ death which caused panic on social media last week.

Lewis, 80, had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He was a surviving leader of the Civil Rights Movement and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Subscribe to theGrio’s Dear Culture podcast on Spotify, Apple and Stitcher.