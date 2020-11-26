Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey arrive together in ATL for Thanksgiving

Jordan, the rising-star actor, and model-socialite Harvey were spotted exiting a plane on the tarmac.

It looks likes People magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive and the model-socialite daughter of a Black Hollywood mainstay were spotted exiting a Delta flight in Atlanta yesterday.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were allowed to get off the plane on the tarmac instead of walking through the airport. Clad in nearly matching grey sweatsuits and masks, photographers still captured the two walking down the stairs from the flight to a waiting car.

Media reports indicate possible-couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were caught on camera traveling to Atlanta together. (Photos by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET and Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Beautycon)

The TMZ report notes “this is the first time the celebs have been linked together one-on-one,” however, there was a previous report of them crossing paths at a popular Los Angeles restaurant earlier this year.

Harvey, the daughter of veteran comic-actor-TV show host Steve Harvey, had previously dated rapper, Future. Their relationship ended back in August.

Black Twitter immediately had commentary for the alleged new lovebirds. Harvey’s name was trending, as women saluted her latest conquest.

“Lori Harvey is doing what any young, rich, and beautiful woman should be doing. Great job!” one opined.

“I enjoy Lori Harvey!” another fan wrote. “sis NEVER clears or confirms an OBVIOUS rumor and it’s on to the next!”

While Harvey has been known for a few celebrity pairings, Jordan is no slouch either. He was recently linked to current rap queen Megan Thee Stallion.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, on which he was talking about his “Sexiest Man Alive” designation, Jordan teased that he might be joining OnlyFans.

The subscription-based content site is known for mature content. However, he did say that what he’d be sharing wouldn’t be typical. Instead, he may be sharing content about his new mustache.

“I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that. So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow,” Jordan said, later revealing that he’s even given his mustache its own moniker.

“His name is Murphy. We call him Murph for short,” he shared. “Got an OnlyFans coming soon — eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff. It’s going to get wild.”

Sounds fun.

