Everything we know about ‘Blindspotting’ spinoff at Starz

Jasmine Cephas Jones will reprise her role from the 2018 film in the TV adaptation

Ever since Starz announced plans for a Blindspotting spinoff, we’ve been dying for more details.

Fortunately, the network has revealed some details about the project based on the 2018 film from Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

In the film, set in Oakland, Diggs plays Collin, who works as a mover with his best friend Miles (Casal). With three days to go on his probation, Collin witnesses a police shooting which wears on his psyche, and at the same time, Miles is struggling with the gentrification in his hometown and becoming more erratic, straining the men’s friendship.

The critically acclaimed film became heralded for its depiction of the issues of police brutality and the impact of gentrification.

Emmy-winning actress Jasmine Cephas Jones will star in the series, reprising her role of Ashley from the film and picking up where she left off. She’ll also serve as a producer on the series.

Carlos López Estrada, Janina Gavankar, Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal and Jasmine Cephas Jones attend the screening of “Blindspotting” hosted by Lionsgate at Angelika Film Center on July 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

She will be joined by Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, and Candace Nicholas-Lippman in the series that started production in Oakland today.

Diggs and Casal will write and executive produce the TV version and Casal is set to return as Miles in a recurring role. He’s also the show runner for the series. No word on whether or not we’ll see more of Diggs’ character, Collin.

In the film, Jones played Miles’ wife and the TV series will kick off with her reeling from her husband’s recent arrest and forced to move in with his mother and half-sister.

“Diggs and I are thrilled to continue our partnership with Lionsgate by expanding the ‘Blindspotting’ world as a series on Starz,” Casal said in a statement. “This story, the incredible cast, and the production are a dream. We are making the kind of show we have long hoped to see on television, centered around just some of the amazing kinds of characters the Bay Area has to offer.”

Blindspotting was one of our favorite films of 2018 so we can’t wait to see what happens when it transitions to the small screen.

