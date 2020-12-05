Kenya Moore apologizes to former friend Vivica A. Fox

Kenya Moore made a guest appearance on the Wendy Show on Friday. During the segment she dished about the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and apologized to her old friend Vivica A. Fox.

Moore referenced the famous fued with Fox which began when they were contestants on Celebrity Apprentice. She disclosed that they had been friends prior to appearing on the show, but afterwards, things went south quickly.

Moore said that she felt their TV beef, including when Fox called her “a trick,” was superficial.

When Moore heard that the Soul Food actress was hurt when she threw her under the bus in the board room of “Celebrity Apprentice,” she claimed she tried to apologize, but Fox refused to take her call.

Taking Wendy Williams’s advice, Kenya issued what sounded like a sincere apology to Fox on the air since Fox watches the show.

Moore also spoke about her break up with Marc Daly. She said she’s accepted being a single parent and she revealed that he is currently fighting for them to get back together.

Kenya went on to say that there is no hope of a reconciliation between her and Daly. “I’m the prize,” the former Miss USA said. “And if a man doesn’t recognize that then please go on to the next woman.”

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

She admitted to momentarily losing her way with regards to how she allowed Daly to treat her. Being raised by her grandmother to have high self-esteem, Kenya said that eventually her upbringing kicked in and she now models positive behavior for her daughter, showing her “what a boss looks like.”

Giving viewers a peek into the juiciness of season 13 of RHOA, Kenya said that two unnamed cast mates hooked up with a stripper at Cynthia Baily’s bachelorette party and were also sexually involved with each other during the event.

When put in the hot seat by Wendy, Kenya spilled more tea on Kanye West as she described a bizarre date she had with the rapper. He reportedly took her to his home where she ended up being left alone, wandering around while he watched explicit TV.

Finding out Kenya moore and Kanye dated is one of the most 2020 thing i've discovered 😂😂 — #BLACKLIVESSTILLMATTER (Conor) (@conorsw11films) December 5, 2020

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiers Sunday at 8 pm ET.

