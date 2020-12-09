Queen Latifah to star in Netflix thriller ‘End of The Road’



The film will be directed by Emmy nominee Millicent Shelton

Queen Latifah is making some major news these days and the latest one has her starring in a new action thriller from Netflix called End of The Road.

The superstar is set to star in and executive produce the project that will be helmed by Emmy-nominated director, Millicent Shelton.

Shelton’s long list of past projects includes P-Valley, black-ish, Hunters, The Walking Dead, and Insecure. She’s also set to direct the pilot of the upcoming Starz comedy series, Run The World.

End of the Road is based on an original screenplay from Christopher Moore and David Loughery will write the script.

Tracey Edmonds (Games People Play) has signed on to produce the film for Edmonds Entertainment alongside Mark Burg for Twisted Pictures and Brad Kaplan.

Queen Latifah arrives at “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Here’s the logline:

After losing her job, recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

Despite the quarantine, Queen Latifah is keeping busy. Fans will finally get to see her as Robyn McCall in CBS’s highly-anticipated reboot of The Equalizer when it premieres right after Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

In the reimagined show, which was written by Castle creators Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller, she’ll play the lead role originally made famous by Edward Woodward.

The original Equalizer TV series created by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan aired on CBS for four seasons in the mid to late 1980s. Woodward played Robert McCall, a retired intelligence agent who uses skills gained from that career to help innocent people in dangerous circumstances get justice.

Denzel Washington played the character loosely based on the TV show in two films.

