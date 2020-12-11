Disney+ sets ‘Tiana’ and ‘Iwaju’ animated series

For Disney's latest announcement, the company revealed a new original series, including a spinoff of 'The Princess and The Frog.'

Walt Disney Animation and Pixar announced a new animated series, including television series for Tiana, the leading character of The Princess and the Frog.

The spinoff is one of the first long-form TV series from Pixar, according to The Hollywood Reporter. An animated series based on Moana and a Baymax series based on the Big Hero 6 character, a brand-new story from African entertainment company Kugali, and an animated series based on Zootopia fill the roster, all set to debut in 2022.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Disney Animation’s first-ever original animated series on #DisneyPlus: Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana are coming in 2022, and Moana, the series, in 2023. pic.twitter.com/KTiAsjj4MB — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 11, 2020

According to THR, both Moana and Tiana will feature original music and continue the principal characters’ stories. Baymax is a sequel series to the film Big Hero 6 that follows the title robot looking for people who need care. Zootopia+ will be a short-form series on the streaming service.

Anika Noni Rose, the voice actor for Princess Tiana, shared her enthusiasm for the series on Instagram.

“Are y’all as excited as I am?” she asked fans on the social platform.

Iwájú is a first of its kind series for Disney+. According to the network, “Disney Animation and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali will team up to create an all-new, science fiction series.”

Deadline reported Kugali was created by Fikayo Adeola, Hamid Ibrahim, and Tolu Olowofoyeku.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer, Jennifer Michelle Lee, said Iwájú takes place in Lagos and explores “deep themes of class, innocence and challenging the status quo”.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Disney Animation and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali will team up to create an all-new, science fiction series coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022: Iwájú. Check out a first look at visual development art from the series. pic.twitter.com/9iuWFDr61T — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 11, 2020

“Here was three talented comic book artists. Their dream was to bring African stories created by African artist to the world, highlighting the diversity of cultures, histories and voices across the continent. Their talents as storytellers blew us away. I’m proud to announce the first of its kind collaboration to bring original long for series to Disney+,” Lee said according to the outlet.

