Epix teases season 2 of ‘Godfather of Harlem’

The crime starring Forest Whitaker will return in 2021

Despite the widespread production delays sparked by the pandemic, it looks like the second season of Godfather of Harlem is set to return sometime in April 2021. Epix has even dropped a teaser to get viewers excited about the Forest Whitaker-led series.

According to a press release sent out by the network, the cable series “tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. “

“With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

“Season two will see Bumpy continue his struggle to reclaim command over Harlem from the Italian mobsters by attempting to seed internal discord and sever their vital heroin pipeline,” the producers revealed. “Meanwhile, Malcolm X will be forced to choose between violent and non-violent response to the near-constant threats to his life and his relationship with Bumpy will be severely tested.”

In addition to Whitaker who does double duty serving as an executive producer, season one cast members included Vincent D’Onofrio (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Nigel Thatch (Selma, American Dreams), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Comes at Night, Mudbound), Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born), and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

