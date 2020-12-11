P-Valley creator Katori Hall inks overall deal at Lionsgate

The collaboration also includes a fund for Black playwrights who will be mentored by the Tony-nominated producer.

Katori Hall has signed a new deal with Lionsgate Television.

Hall is known as the creator and producer of the Starz hit series, P-Valley. The series follows the lives of exotic dance working at a Mississippi strip club known as ‘The Pynk.’ The show became an instant hit and was adapted from Hall’s stage play, Pussy Valley.

The new deal will allow Hall to produce other premium content across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. The company says they are excited to work with the playwright.

“We’re honored to partner with Katori, a storyteller just as passionate about and dedicated to creating great, powerful stories as we are,” said Scott Herbst, Lionsgate’s executive vice president of television and head of development per Variety.

He continued, “Everything she pens is an incredible work of art, and we’re excited to collaborate on many more groundbreaking projects like ‘P-Valley’ that cut through the clutter in today’s television landscape.”

“Adapting my play from the stage to the screen was a decade-long odyssey, and I’m so grateful that the journey led me to a studio that understands the value of complex storytelling centered on marginalized people of color,” Hall shared. “I’m thrilled about this partnership with Lionsgate and I look forward to continuing to tell bold, impactful stories with the ability to reach a rich, diverse, global audience.”

Season one of P-Valley hit it out of the park with almost 9 million viewers per episode across platforms. It also had a 100 percent critical approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80 percent audience rating.

