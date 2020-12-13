Too Short and E-40 set for last Verzuz battle of the year

The Verzuz announcement comes after the canceled battle between R&B singers Keyshia Cole and Ashanti

Fans expressed their disappointment over the weekend as the Verzuz battle between R&B singers Keyshia Cole and Ashanti set for Dec. 12 was canceled.

On the same day of the scheduled battle, the “Foolish” singer announced via Instagram stories that she tested positive for coronavirus and later spoke to Cole about the cancellation on IG Live.

Verzuz social media platforms issued a statement, stating, “Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti! Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community.”

The battle has since been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST.

“Hey y’all. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m OK and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house…we’re trying to figure it out,” she wrote in a post.

Verzuz has announced that the last battle of 2020 will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Instagram Live and Apple Music with west coast hip-hop legends E-40 and Too Short.

Y'all know we had to do a BIG holiday party! #VERZUZ Presents: LEGENDS OF THE BAY – @E40 vs @TooShort



Who you wit!?



Tune in Saturday, December 19th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET.

Watch on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic



Drinks by @Ciroc pic.twitter.com/npIJj0Rjcv — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) December 13, 2020

Too Short took to Twitter in light of the announcement to share his excitement and the tribute to the Bay Area.

“This the story of Bay Area Hip Hop from DAY ONE!! Me & @E40 are READY to tell all the youngstas how we put The Bay on the map & influenced the world,” Short tweeted. “TOWN BIZNESS!!”

This the story of Bay Area Hip Hop from DAY ONE!! Me & @E40 are READY to tell all the youngstas how we put The Bay on the map & influenced the world. TOWN BIZNESS!! #WhatsMyFavoriteWord #VERZUZ

💨 pic.twitter.com/XjYuMB7iP5 — Too $hort (@TooShort) December 13, 2020

E-40 responded, tweeting, “It’s go time. #VERZUZ. The paperwork is in, let the sideshow begin! By popular demand, The Battle of the Bay #VERZUZ is HERE. The Ambassador of the Bay vs. Short Dog @TooShort.”

