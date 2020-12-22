Bill Cosby is ‘very hopeful’ his sexual assault conviction will be overturned

Earlier this month, Cosby’s attorneys argued the case before Pennsylvania's Supreme Court

Bill Cosby is said to be “very, very hopeful” that he will win an appeal in his sexual assault case and be released from prison.

theGRIO reported that Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year sentence in a state prison in Collegeville, Pennsylvania following his conviction on aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Earlier this month, Cosby’s attorneys argued the case before Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court in an effort to have his conviction overturned.

The 83-year-old actor is now speaking out to DailyMail.com from SCI Phoenix, where he has been incarcerated since 2018.

According to the report, Cosby is grateful that the appeal hearing allowed “the world” to “hear and witness what mainstream media refused to publish, which was the truth and the facts.”

The Daily Mail noted Cosby’s refusal to participate in the sexual predator rehabilitation program, a requirement to be considered for parole.

“The minute you set foot in a sexual predator class you’re a demon, you’re guilty of that crime,” said Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt. “He’s willing to sit there the entire ten years rather than attend that course.”

Cosby also revealed to the outlet the extra precautions he’s taken behind bars amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“As of now I have declined to take any showers and I have decided to take wash-ups in my cell. This is the best way for me to stay safe and healthy,” he said.

The famed comedian said his daily prison routine consists of taking “plenty Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc, Magnesium, B12 and Elderberry Syrup because we must save lives from this invisible monster…in every city in America,” he explained.

“Together we will survive because we are Americans, which makes us resilient,” Cosby added.

Earlier this year, the former TV star was refused a temporary release by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf due to the surge in COVID cases within prisons across the nation, theGRIO reported.

Cosby will be eligible for release in September 2021.

