‘Insecure’ star Kendrick Sampson loses grandmother, 99, to COVID-19

'Deep breath,' Sampson mused in an Instagram post. 'I am grateful she's always with me now. Walking by me. Keeping me.'

Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson revealed that he lost his grandmother to the novel coronavirus after she battled the virus for weeks.

Sampson only identified his grandmother as Mawmaw, who was 99 years old.

“Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson and his beloved Mawmaw, pictured in the video he posted to pay her tribute on Instagram.

“Covid is fu**ed up & I urge everyone to do EVERYTHING they can to stop this sh*t,” he wrote. “I believe lack of company & community (quarantine) contributed heavily to her passing. She LOVED company. It was her superpower.”

Sampson shared the news on his Instagram in a video made of a compilation of photos.

“She took me in when I needed a place to live. My roomie! She made me birthday dinner when I had no one to celebrate with,” he wrote. “So, I did my best to always honor hers in a special way. My Birthday Buddy. My bestie. My bodyguard.”

Sampson continued: “I keep thinking what could I have done to prevent this & how much I despise the place that was ‘caring’ for her for the last few years. F**k Trump & every politician & citizen who exacerbated this pandemic.”

“Deep breath,” he concluded. “I am grateful she’s always with me now. Walking by me. Keeping me. Cooking, comforting, dancing, laughing, and loving.”

Sampson also updated fans and supporters on his encounter with police brutality in Colombia earlier this month. He was the subject of a viral video after being punched by Colombian police while cameras rolled.

“It happens to Black Colombians often,” he shared after the incident. “I’m told stopping is policy but what is NOT is they reached down my underwear aggressively, slap my arms 5 times hard, punch me in my jaw, and pull his gun on me.”

In his most recent post about his grandmother, Sampson noted he is out of Colombia and was “escorted out in an armored car because of potential retailiation or whatever.”

He says he is currently in Puerto Rico.

Insecure co-star Yvonne Orji commented on the post, writing, “So sorry for your loss and all the trauma you’ve experienced this year. Lifting you and the family up.”

