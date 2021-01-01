Bill Cosby thanks Jesse Jackson for calling for prison release amid COVID-19

In a recent statement, Bill Cosby thanks Jesse Jackson for calling for his prison release amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rev. Jackson recently spoke with The Philadelphia Tribune about Cosby. He told the Tribune, “He’s 84 and blind. Who’s he going to hurt…he should be home and free and away from all of those germs.”

Cosby is currently serving a three-to-10-year prison term after being convicted in 2018 on three aggravated sexual assault counts.

In the article, Jackson said, “the government needs to do something…he shouldn’t still be in prison.” Jackson continued to speak to Cosby’s career when explaining why he should be free, saying, “He’s helped so many, many people…I’m coming forward to speak out because I believe in justice too.”

Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt issued an official statement on behalf of Cosby and his wife to USA Today on the matter. It reads, “Mr. & Mrs. Cosby are forever grateful to Reverend Jackson and his family because he has been working feverishly to get the State of PA to release Mr. Cosby, since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, back in April.”

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after a break with his spokesman Andrew Wyatt at the Montgomery County Courthouse, during his sexual assault trial sentencing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 24, 2018. (Photo by David Maialetti-Pool/Getty Images)

According to the Tribune, Cosby’s release does not seem to be a possibility. The Department of Corrections press secretary, Maria A. Bivens, revealed, “The PA DOC [Department of Corrections] does not have the authority to release inmates. The authority to release would come as a court order, pardon, commutation or parole action. Based on the reprieve criteria exempting sex offenders, inmate Cosby is not eligible for a reprieve.”

It seems that Cosby and his team are keeping their faith. Wyatt also said to USA Today, “We remain hopeful and prayerful that the PA State Supreme Court will vacate Mr. Cosby’s false imprisonment, due to Mr. Cosby having immunity. If that’s not the case, we are hopeful and prayerful that the PA State Supreme Court will warrant Mr. Cosby a new trial.”

