George W. Bush on Capitol mob: ‘A sickening, heartbreaking sight’

'I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders.'

Former President George W. Bush issued a statement Wednesday condemning the “sickening” violence that erupted when a wild mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

“This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement,” said Bush.

Trump incited the violent events at the US Capitol because his ego is bruised following his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Bush attributed Wednesday’s domestic terrorism in Washington D.C. to individuals “whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.”

Statement by President George W. Bush on Insurrection at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/rF77j0fIBK — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) January 6, 2021

“In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law,” Bush added. “To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety.”

An earlier report on theGRIO noted that Trump uploaded a video to Twitter in the aftermath of his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory.

“We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump said in the clip. “It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now.”

Twitter flagged it as a “risk of violence,” and removed it completely. After further violations for spreading disinformation about the election results, the president’s account was locked for 12 hours. The social media giant warned that he may be permanently banned from its site.

Read Bush’s full statement below:

“Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation’s government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic—not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement. The violent assault on the Capitol—and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress—was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes. Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation. In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law. To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety. May God continue to bless the United States of America.”

