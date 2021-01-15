Girl Scout Cookies will be available for delivery on GrubHub

The organization partnered with the food ordering and delivery platform to ensure safe deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Girl Scouts of the USA have adopted new strategies to safely sell their famous cookies as the coronavirus pandemic continues to enforce social distancing.

The program revealed the updates to cookie season in an online statement, including a new delivery collaboration to keep the girl scouts and consumers safe.

The Girl Scouts organization has partnered with popular delivery app, GrubHub, for contact-free deliveries of their baked goods. Customers can order directly through Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app for pickup or delivery options in select markets.

As orders are submitted, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill each purchase, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s technology. Although the treats will be sold through GrubHub, all sales benefit GSUSA.

According to the statement, the platform has waived all fees for the Girl Scouts to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds. The food delivery platform will also allow free delivery on cookie orders through February 14 with a minimum purchase amount.

Girl Scout Cookies will also be available online for customers who are not aware of any local troop to purchase items. Starting on February 1, inquiring customers can enter their zip-code into a tool to which a scout will support by making a purchase for online shipment.

As the season continues, more markets will become available.

“We’re proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place,” said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty in the statement.

“This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them—how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don’t go according to plan. The cookie program is what keeps Girl Scouts thriving in communities across the country and is proven to build girls’ leadership skills and help them become successful in life.”

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. The scouts did brisk business, setting up shop in locations around Midtown Manhattan on National Girl Scout Cookie Day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

theGrio reported Batty became the first Black CEO of GSUSA during the summer of 2020 after the previous CEO stepped down.

“When I was young, the Girl Scouts instilled in me the courage, confidence, and character that have guided me through my life and career. It is an incredible honor to bring those lessons back full circle to help the Girl Scouts navigate this transition,” Batty said when sharing the news.

This season, Girl Scouts in select locations will offer the new Toast-Yay!™ cookies as well as long-time favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®/Caramel deLites. The young entrepreneurs have adapted to COVID-19 just like other small business owners and plan to use digital tools to sustain their cookie program through the pandemic.

