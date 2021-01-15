Corey Johnson executed despite COVID-19 infection, finals words were ‘Love you’

Johnson, who his lawyers argued was mentally disabled, was granted a stay of execution earlier this week.

Loading the player...

Convicted murderer Corey Johnson was executed in an Indiana prison Thursday for his role in a 1992 Virginia gang violence rampage that ended with 11 people killed in 45 days. He and two others were sentenced to death under a federal statute.

Johnson, who his lawyers have argued was mentally disabled, was granted a stay of execution earlier this week alongside death row inmate Dustin Higgs because the two tested positive for COVID-19. A higher court ultimately vacated the stay, and Johnson was given a lethal injection minutes before midnight.

Sentenced to death under a federal statute, convicted murderer Corey Johnson was executed in an Indiana prison Thursday for his role in a 1992 Virginia gang violence rampage that ended with 11 people killed in 45 days. (Richmond Police)

Higgs is scheduled to be executed today.

Experts argued that coronavirus can scar the lungs, causing the pentobarbital used in lethal injections to cause fluid to fill the lungs faster while the men were still conscious.

According to The Indianapolis Star, Johnson showed no signs of pain during his execution.

Read More: Texas man fatally shot by ‘hostile’ officer during mental health check

During the process, Johnson reportedly turned toward a room where his supporters were seated and mouthed his last words: “Love you.”

Johnson’s lawyers released his final statement after his death, in which he said, “I want to say that I am sorry for my crimes. I wanted to say that to the families who were victimized by my actions.” He also contended he wanted the names of his seven victims in Richmond, Virginia to be remembered.

Read More: Biden-Harris team hosts star-studded ‘United We Serve’ celebration for MLK Day

Family and friends of those slain applauded after the nearly 20 minutes it took to complete Johnson’s execution.

In their statement afterward, Johnson’s attorneys Donald Salzman and Ronald Tabak said the government had just executed a person “with an intellectual disability, in stark violation to the Constitution and federal law.” They allege that his mental challenges made it impossible to be the drug kingpin that he was accused of being.

Read More: ‘Peace of Mind’ with Taraji P. Henson dives into familial mental illness

However, they did not seek to minimize the impact of his crimes on his victims.

“We wish also to say that the fact Corey Johnson should never have been executed cannot diminish the pain and loss experienced by the families of the victims in this case,” the statement read. “We wish them peace and healing.”

Johnson is the 12th person executed in Indiana since President Donald Trump‘s administration restarted federal executions after 17 years. President-elect Joe Biden has signaled he plans to again ban the death penalty for federal crimes.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

