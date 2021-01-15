Pelosi says Congress has ‘strong interest’ in 9/11-style commission on riots

Pelosi requested retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré who led the Department of Defense, for assistance

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking the investigation into last week’s Capitol siege to the next level.

She recently announced Congress may look into a 9/11 style commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol. She also tapped Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré for assistance, per CNN.

Pelosi requested the retired general “to lead an immediate review of security infrastructure, interagency processes, and command and control.” She added, “We must subject this whole complex to scrutiny in light of what happened and the fact that the inauguration is coming.”

Honoré was responsible for leading the Department of Defense for Hurricane Rita and Hurricane Katrina.

Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

There has been heightened security at the Capitol since it was overrun by rioters last week who protested the certification of the Electoral College votes. Due to the unprecedented act, Pelosi is looking to take the investigation process to the next level.

“Members are moving forward with strong oversight from committees, of course, to have after-action review,” said Pelosi. “There is strong interest in the Congress in a 9/11-type commission – an outside commission to conduct that after-action review. In the meantime, I’m very grateful for Gen. Honoré for taking on this responsibility.”

Pelosi is also cracking down on members of Congress who refuse to follow new Capitol safety protocols, as previously reported by theGrio,

There will be a cost — literally — for House Republicans railing against new security mandates put in place after last week’s deadly insurrection at the Capitol Building.

Metal detectors were installed at the entrance to the House floor and all members of Congress are expected to pass through them. However, as previously reported, at least 10 Republican members of Congress held up lines at the entrance to the floor, refusing to walk through the screening system.

On Wednesday, the day of the historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump, Pelosi announced that she will be imposing hefty fines on members who refuse the security screenings.

A fine of $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 for a second offense will be imposed. The fines will be deducted directly from lawmakers’ salaries.

