Dr. Dre’s dad says producer doesn’t ‘give a damn’ about him

"We have no relationship. My other sons love me. They tell me they love me," shared the 73-year-old in a new interview.

During a new interview, Dr. Dre’s father Theodore Young opened up about the distant relationship between he and his son.

According to Page Six, the 73-year-old shared he and his hip-hop mogul son have not spoken in a number of years.

“I haven’t seen Andre since his grandfather died and I can’t even remember when that was,” the 73-year-old remarked, according to the outlet. “We have no relationship. My other sons love me. They tell me they love me. But coming from where I come from, most young men like Andre who have a big success don’t give a damn about their dad.”

He explained that Dr. Dre, legal name Andre Young, was mainly raised by his grandmother. Dre’s mother Vera and Theodore Young separated shortly after his birth. She accused Young of abuse which he denied, according to the report.

“His grandmother raised him,” Young told The Post. “His mother and grandmother sprinkled a whole lot of salt on me.”

Dr. Dre’s father is not the only one of his relatives to recently speak out about the lack of a mutual relationship. As theGrio reported, his oldest daughter, LaTanya Young revealed she has not spoken to her father in almost two decades and that he has never met his grandchildren. The 37-year-old expressed a desire to repair her and her fathers relationship amid his public divorce from Nicole Young.

“I hated going through third parties. If I needed him, I’d have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security,” his daughter stated, according to the report. “I would have to go through his accountant or his right-hand man. I would never know whether he got my messages. I have never had a direct line to him.”

She continued, “I really just want to have closure. I just want to be able to spend time with my father.”

The divorce has made headlines as the two parties continue to battle in court. His soon-to-be ex-wife has alleged abuse at the hands of the rap music mogul. Per theGrio, Young claimed to have experienced years of violence, according to official divorce documents.

She alleges that the rapper-producer held a gun to her head twice and that she was “verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

“I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life…it is misleading, revolting, and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me,” the documents stated.

The legal proceedings initiated by Nicole last June when she filed for divorce could get more contentious despite Dre’s recent hospitalization for a brain aneurysm. Aside from the abuse, she alleges that her estranged husband is hiding mistresses and financial assets.

“Dre is the brains running this show,” said private investigator John Nazarian, according to Page Six. “Nicole is the one being manipulated by lawyers.”

As theGrio reported, the producer is now back at home after being released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. According to the report, the 55-year-old shared on social media he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.”

