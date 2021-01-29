Nicole Beharie to star in HBO’s ‘Scenes from a Marriage’

The actress recently starred in 'Miss Juneteenth'

After her role in the acclaimed film Miss Juneteenth last year, Nicole Beharie is set to star in a new HBO limited series, Scenes From a Marriage.

An adaptation of Ingmar Bergman‘s Scenes from a Marriage, this mini-series is executive produced by Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. According to Deadline, “the series adaptation re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.”

Beharie is joined by Corey Stoll and Tovah Feldshuh as supporting roles in the series. Beharie was recently the lead role in Miss Juneteenth, Channing Godfrey Peoples’ film that debuted at Sundance a year ago. In Miss Juneteenth, Beharie plays Turquoise Jones, a single mom and former “Miss Juneteenth” in Fort Worth, Texas, who enters her daughter into the same pageant.

Beharie won a Gotham award for Best Actress for her portrayal in Miss Juneteenth. The actress also just received a nomination for Best Female Lead for the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The 33rd annual ceremony is set to air on Thursday, April 22.

Beharie is a Julliard grad, and attended the prestigious New York City school to study drama. Recently, Beharie was in Little Fires Everywhere, the acclaimed Hulu drama from Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. Beharie played Madeline Ryan in two episodes. She also appeared in an episode of Monsterland on Hulu last year.

When discussing Miss Juneteenth and the roles she gravitates towards, Beharie recently told The Guardian, “I love stories about relationships, nuance and families. But it’s also about not boxing yourself in, so that we really cover the breadth of our experience, because [Black people] are not a monolithic thing.”

