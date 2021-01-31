Video of man abusing kids at New York City subway station leads to arrest

Joshua Gilead, 35, was arrested and charged Friday days after the incident

Loading the player...

Video footage surfaced last week of a man hitting and abusing his children on a subway platform in New York City.

NBC News reports that the man, who struck both his sons aged seven and nine, has since been arrested.

A five-minute video of the Jan. 22 incident was taken and posted online of a man sitting on the platform of a subway station in The Bronx borough where he was sitting flanked by the two children around 9 p.m. The footage shows the man yelling at and subsequently striking the children.

A screenshot of cellphone footage captures a man striking children while sitting on a subway platform in The Bronx. The video led to the arrest of Joshua Gilead Friday.

The man is seen screaming at the child on his right before pulling the child’s hair and shaking the minor. He is also seen hitting the child on his left with two close fisted punches to the face and to the neck. The New York Police Department (NYPD) sent detectives to surveil the local neighborhood, going to businesses in the area trying find someone who could identify the man.

READ MORE: Kellyanne Conway’s daughter accuses her of abuse, shares shocking videos

The investigation led to the Friday arrest of Joshua Gilead. NYPD states that Gilead has been charged with aggravated family offense and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

POLICE IDENTIFY MAN ABUSING KIDS: They say he was arrested last week in a separate assault. He was recorded beating two children in #FordhamRd Subway station. Cops and ACS now investigating. @ArnoldNYCTV reports the kids have been taken from him. @News12BX pic.twitter.com/jDXTIXON9e — Anthony Carlo (@AC_TV12) January 28, 2021

The New York Post reports that the two children with Gilead were his sons. Prosecutors stated that NYC’s Administration for Children’s Services discovered that his children had been taken to the hospital after Gilead had “beaten his younger son with a belt,” just hours after the subway incident.

READ MORE: 2 missing siblings found in Alabama after being taken from NY foster home

Gilead was arrested and released on his own recognizance.

The prosecutors said Gilead, 35, has nearly 30 misdemeanor convictions, several of which involved “violence that is directed at members of his family.”

Officers who took him in for the belt beating incident recognized him in the video, leading to the father’s arrest. The prosecutor requested $30,000 cash bail/$100,000 bond for Gilead. However, Judge Efrain Alvarado ordered him to be held on $10,000 cash bash/$25,000 bond.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

