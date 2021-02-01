Rihanna questions Daniel Cameron after he shares Black History Month video

This is not the first time Rihanna has been vocal about the attorney general's lack of action on Breonna Taylor's behalf

Loading the player...

Rihanna proposed a question to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Twitter, advocating for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Read More: Rihanna and artist Lorna Simpson collaborate on ‘Essence’ portfolio

As Cameron shared a video commemorating Black History Month, the ANTI singer took the opportunity to bring the lack of action by Kentucky politicians and investigators on Breonna Taylor’s behalf.

She used the Twitter quote tweet feature to shift focus to #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor with a simple, two-word question.

“Sup n***a” she tweeted.

Cameron has faced backlash from celebrities since the failure to arrest the police officers responsible for Taylor’s death.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion dedicated a portion of her Saturday Night Live performance debut to the issue and called out the attorney general by name. theGrio reported that during her performance of mega-hit “Savage,” the Houston artist featured a spoken-word delivered by social justice advocate Tamika Mallory.

Photo: YouTube screenshot

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout Negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory’s voice echoed as Megan and her dancers stood with fists in the air in front of a backdrop that proclaimed “protect Black women.”

Read More: Rihanna surprises fan at Barbados gas station

Grand jurors in the case have recently called for Daniel Cameron to be removed from his prominent position.

theGrio reported three grand jurors have filed an impeachment petition against Cameron. He is accused of breaching public trust and failing to comply with his duties regarding the landmark case.

“The Grand Jurors did not choose this battle,” stated Kevin Glogower, the attorney for the three grand jurors. “This battle chose them. These are randomly selected citizens who were compelled to sit on a grand jury and were terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky. It is truly a testament to the Kentucky Constitution that they are able to be here today and to expose injustice and demand public accountability. I am honored and humbled to serve them.”

Rihanna’s public call-out is not the first time she has been vocal about the Louisville, KY controversy. She has multiple posts on social media calling for action, even directly mentioning Cameron on her large platform.

Photo: Getty Images theGrio collage

In one Instagram post from June 2020, the FENTY mogul shared a text post, asking “WTF America,” after 100 days had passed with no arrests in Taylor’s death.

“yerrrrr @danieljaycameron , where we at with this my brother?!” she wrote.

In September 2020, she shared another post, this time a photo from a protest. The sign held on display stated, “A cop shot a Black woman and was only charged for the shots missed.”

“I’m just gon’ let this sink in to your hollow skull,” Rihanna captioned the upload, again calling out Daniel Cameron by name.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

