Viral Gorilla Glue hair victim now wants to sue the glue company

Tessica Brown says she spent 22 hours in the ER over the weekend, where healthcare workers put acetone on her head

Tessica Brown recently went viral after spraying her hair with Gorilla Glue. Now the 40-year-old from Violet, Louisiana, has reportedly hired a lawyer to sue the spray adhesive company.

After sharing her story on Instagram about how her hair refused to budge a full month after she used the glue in place of regular hairspray, Brown says she spent 22 hours in the ER over the weekend, where healthcare workers put acetone on her head.

According to TMZ, the efforts to unglue her follicles were unsuccessful and she was advised to keep trying the acetone at home. Sunday, she shared a picture of her using nail polish remover wipes.

“This is really about to be a long process,’ she wrote to her growing number of followers.

After making headlines, Brown has opted to hire an attorney to look into her legal options against Gorilla Glue, claiming the product’s label is misleading. She argues that although the front of the adhesive spray bottle says it bonds fabric, paper, wood, metal, and more – it only warns that it’s an eye and skin irritant, with no specific mention of hair.

“We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” the brand wrote Monday in response to the controversy. “This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label “do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.”

“We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best,” they concluded.

It was announced that Brown is set to fly to Los Angeles on Wednesday for a procedure.

According to reports, Beverly Hill’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng, told Brown he could fix her hair using a medical-grade glue remover over a three-day process.

The procedure costs $12,500 but he has offered to do it free of charge.

