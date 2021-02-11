Romany Malco welcomes first child at 52

The 'A Million Little Things' actor shared a picture of his new son on Instagram

Romany Malco took to Instagram to announce that he welcomed his first biological child last month, and opened up about being a first-time dad at 52.

Currently starring in ABC’s A Million Little Things, Malco has been a star of the screen for decades now, receiving numerous nominations and accolades for his acting work. Now, he has one more thing to add to his impressive resume: becoming a first-time father!

Romany Malco attends SoulPancake’s “Four Conversations about One Thing” at Hammer Museum on May 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for SoulPancake)

In a post on his official Instagram account, Malco shared the good news with his fans and followers. In the picture, Malco is holding his son Brave, who was born on Jan. 22 at 6:52 a.m.

The actor wrote in the caption, “His name is Brave. He was born Jan 22, 2021 at 6:52 AM. Breech birth, and it all happened within a matter of 5 minutes. After witnessing the entire birthing process, I felt a deeper love for my life partner. She loves it when I call her my queen.”

Malco opened up about how the experience has expanded his view on his own mother. He wrote, “My appreciation for my mother is also heightened. I had to call and thank her for carrying me 9 months, having me and caring for me as a newborn.”

He also shed light on being a first-time father at 52, writing, “I’m 52 years old and I’ve never been responsible for anything quite as delicate and precious…based on my upbringing and psychological disposition, waiting to have a child later in life feels right. I’m already a stepdad of two. Our 11 year old and 17 year old have done an incredible job of preparing me for this moment. They have taught me unconditional love and they’ve rallied for Brave in unexpected ways. Now, seeing my genes expressed in this little man is fascinating to observe.”

Malco’s friends and loved ones flooded his comments with love and congratulations. Actress Gabrielle Union commented, “ROM!!!!!!! Im so happy for you!!!,” while Taraji P. Henson also commented on his post, writing, “SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!! Congrats 🙌🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋.”

