D’Angelo joins Verzuz, but his opponent is yet to be announced

Verzuz is coming back at the month's end, this time with Grammy winner D’Angelo and a still-unknown opponent.

Loading the player...

It looks like Verzuz is coming back after Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole — this time, with R&B singer D’Angelo and an yet-unknown opponent.

Now in its second season, Verzuz has served as a pop culture highlight during the coronavirus pandemic, which has sidelined most Americans. Pairing music icons with their classic rivals, the series has been a ratings success on Instagram and has now partnered with Apple Music.

In this 2015 photo, popular recording artist D’Angelo performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. He’s set for a Verzuz battle on Feb. 27; his “opponent” has yet to be named. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Now, it appears that D’Angelo will be the next musician on the Verzuz stage.

The official Verzuz account shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Happy Valentine’s Day, loved ones. Our gift to you. ❤ Live from the @ApolloTheater in Harlem. Who you think is pullin’ up to take on the King on February 27th? Sure to be a legendary night!”

The post already has over 40,000 likes.

The “Brown Sugar” singer himself — whose real name is Michael Archer — also took to Instagram to share his excitement about it: “Sending you love and personally inviting you to tune into Verzuz.”

The Grammy Award winner also went on Instagram Live to share the news, where he also hinted his fans may have a new album to look forward to in the near future.

Kicked off in March 2020 with their own virtual head-to-head battle, producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have propelled Verzuz into a premier online contest between Black artists that has featured matches like Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, Alicia Keys vs. John Legend, E-40 vs. Too Short, Brandy vs. Monica and Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle.

The web series was recently nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special).

The awards are set to air Saturday, March 27 on BET.

D’Angelo’s Verzuz will air on live on Instagram and Apple Music on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

