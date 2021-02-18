Billy Porter, Angelica Ross, Tabitha Brown honored as AT&T Black Future Makers

Current history makers are being honored in a Black History Month tribute

Billy Porter, Angelica Ross and Tabitha Brown have been announced as AT&T Black Future Makers, as a part of AT&T’s “celebration of notable members of the community who are inspiring those around them to Dream in Black.”

For Black History Month, AT&T has launched a campaign to honor people they see as inspirational to the culture. The list of honorees includes H.E.R., Tabitha Brown, Charlamagne Tha God, Lala Milan, and D-Nice, to name a few.

In a statement, Porter said, “I am humbled to have been chosen as one of AT&T’s Black Future Makers…If there’s one thing that I would say to those coming up, know your history, hone your craft and remember to always dream the impossible!”

In this screengrab, Billy Porter speaks during the Global Goal: Unite For Our Future – Summit

Angela Burgin, AT&T director of marketing for the company’s Global Marketing Organization, said, “At AT&T, we work to create opportunities, strengthen communities, and improve lives…Black Future Makers is one of the many ways we celebrate, honor and uplift the voices and actions of those making a meaningful contribution to our society.”

The telecommunications entity is also sponsoring the AT&T Dream in Black Future Maker contest, where poeple can enter for a chance to be honored as a “Dream” by posting a “video highlighting what they are doing in their communities or fields to make a positive impact using the #DreamInBlack and #ATTFutureMaker hashtags.”

Ten winners will ultimately be selected and each will win $10,000.

Angelica Ross onstage during the 2020 Embrace Ambition Summit on March 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tory Burch Foundation)

Other notable nominees include LeBron James, Tamika Mallory and CNN’s Abby Phillip. James was featured in a TV spot for the campaign released earlier this month, where he asks, “How do we revere the doers and the dreamers? Thank the makers, creators and shapers of not just today, but tomorrow?”

To enter the AT&T Dream in Black Future Maker contest or nominate someone you know, you can go to the official website, here.

