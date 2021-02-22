Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen open up about ‘unlikely friendship’ on new podcast Renegades

The first two episodes are available to stream now on Spotify

Barack Obama has launched his new Spotify podcast alongside Bruce Springsteen entitled Renegades.

The Obamas took the podcast world by storm last year when they launched “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on Spotify. Featuring guests like Valerie Jarrett, Conan O’Brien, and more, the podcast was a hit for the streaming service, becoming the most-streamed podcast for the summer.

Now, the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground is back with another podcast, this time with former President Obama and music legend Springsteen.

Popular music singer, songwriter and rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen (L) listens to his citation before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Renegades: Born in the USA is “an eight-episode podcast featuring President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen in deep and revealing conversation with each other, exploring a wide array of topics including race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America.” The series is described as, “a personal, in-depth discussion between two friends exploring their pasts, their beliefs, and the country that they love—as it was, as it is, and as it ought to be going forward.”

The first episode features an introduction by Obama himself, detailing the inspiration for the podcast and why he feels this is the perfect time for it.

He reveals, “How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story? That topic came to dominate so many of my conversations last year – with Michelle, with my daughters and with friends. And one of the friends just happened to be Mr. Bruce Springsteen.”

He continues, explaining, “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

The first episode, Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship, and the second, American Skin Race in the United States, are available to stream now on Spotify.

