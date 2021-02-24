Obama reveals he broke childhood friend’s nose for using racial slur

The former president opened up about his past on his new podcast with Bruce Springsteen

In his new podcast on Spotify, President Barack Obama revealed he broke his childhood friend’s nose for using a racial slur.

With two episodes that launched early this week, the Renegades: Born in the USA podcast promises to be a “deep and revealing conversation with each other.” In the latest episode, entitled American Skin: Race in the United States, Obama opens up to music legend Bruce Springsteen about an altercation he had with a friend in a locker-room during his childhood.

The former president reveals, “When I was in school I had a friend, we played basketball together, and one time we got into a fight and he called me a c–n. Now first of all, ain’t no c–ns in Hawaii, right?” the president laughs.

He goes on to explain, “It’s one of those things where he might not even known what a c–n was. What he knew was, ‘I can hurt you by saying this.’ I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose. … It was just reactive; I said, ‘What?!’ and I popped him.”

Obama then details that his friend was shocked after he hit him, saying, “He was like, ‘Why’d you do that?’ and I explained to him, I said, ‘Don’t you ever call me something like that.’”

Later in the episode, Obama and Springsteen have a conversation on the root of racism and break down how it presents itself in everyday life.

The former president reveals his inspiration for his joint podcast with the legendary rockstar in the intro episode.

He explains, “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family, and about America.”

“In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America,” Obama concludes.

Check out the first two episodes of the Renegades: Born in the USA podcast, here.

