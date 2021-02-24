Zendaya corrects question about what she likes in a man: What ‘I most like in a person’

'What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, 'kindness,' said Zendaya

Zendaya opened up to Vanity Fair about what she looks for in a possible romantic relationship and the answer my surprise you.

The Malcolm & Marie star spoke with the publication for its The Proust Questionnaire during which the star answers 35 questions about herself. But when it came to what she looks for in a man, the actress gave a surprising answer.

Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

They asked, “What is the quality you like most in a man?”

The star rephrased the question and said: “I most like in a person, how about that?”

“It’s such a big question,” she said to the publication about question number 12, per People. “What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, ‘kindness’ is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people and you can just feel it. And I don’t know how to explain that, but there’s this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don’t know what that is, but some people have it and it’s special.”

When the publication followed up with, “What is the quality you most like in a woman?”

“Well, I guess that’s the same answer,” Zendaya, 24, answered.

The actress is known for keeping it very real. Zendaya’s costar John David Washington, 36, in Malcolm & Marie caught slack for their age difference, but the young star had the perfect response for trolls.

As reported by theGrio, fresh off her historical Emmy win last month for the role of Rue in Euphoria, Zendaya was promoting her new Netflix film, Malcolm & Marie, which also stars Washington. Written and directed by Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson, and shot entirely during the pandemic, Malcolm & Marie, highlights the relationship between a filmmaker and his girlfriend.

While promoting the film, Zendaya spoke on the age gap between the two stars, which has gotten some attention in the media lately.

Zendaya told People, “People often forget — which is understandable because I’ve been playing 16 since I was 16, you know — [but] I am grown…I knew that, as I grow and as I evolve, there would be that moment where I could play someone my own age.”

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

