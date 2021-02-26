Hollywood hits HFPA with #TimesUpGlobes over no Black members

Ava DuVernay, Sterling K. Brown, and Kerry Washington are among those speaking up against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ahead of the Golden Globes

Loading the player...

It looks like Hollywood is speaking out against the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) ahead of this weekend’s Golden Globes after an LA Times report revealed the organization that is notorious for snubbing Black projects has zero Black members.

Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown are among the many industry insiders taking a stand and speaking out with the #TimesUpGlobes hashtag. Writers, directors, and actors — many of whom have been nominated or won a Golden Globe — are making it clear they think the organization’s lack of diversity is unacceptable.

Read More: “When They See Us” got no respect from the 2020 Golden Globes

Tons of Hollywood heavyweights are sharing “Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Not a Single Member Out of 87” on their social media platforms.

The annual awards show is known for snubbing important Black projects like When They See Us and Watchman. This year was particularly brutal when it came to the snubs. One of the year’s best shows, I May Destroy You didn’t get nominated for anything and there were no Black-directed films nominated in the Best Picture category. There were no Black women nominated for Best Actress in any TV category this year and Spike Lee‘s Da 5 Bloods was iced out of the race along with all of the actors from the HBO series, Lovecraft Country.

On Thursday, the HFPA issued a statement promising to make efforts to diversify its membership.

“We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them,” the organization said in a statement. “We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.”

Read More: SNUBBED? Black actors got absolutely NO LOVE at the Golden Globes

Sterling K. Brown revealed that he plans to present an award at this weekend’s ceremony but that doesn’t mean he’s happy about how the HFPA has conducted itself.

Sterling K. Brown attends the 18th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“To be nominated for a Golden Globe is a tremendous honor. To win one is a dream come true. It can affect the trajectory of an individual’s career … it certainly has with mine,” Sterling wrote in an Instagram post Friday. “I’m presenting at the telecast this weekend to honor all the storytellers, especially those of color, who have achieved this extraordinary moment in their careers … AND I have my criticisms of the #HFPA.”

The This Is Us star continued, “87 people wield a tremendous amount of power. For any governing body of a current Hollywood award show to have such a lack of voting representation illustrates a level of irresponsibility that should not be ignored.

“With the power you have HFPA, you simultaneously hold a responsibility to ensure your constituency is fully reflective of the world in which we live. When you know better, you must do better. And having a multitude of Black presenters does not absolve you of your lack of diversity. This is your moment to do the right thing. It is my hope that you will.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

