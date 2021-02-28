Chadwick Boseman’s wife tearfully accepts his Golden Globes award: ‘He would thank his ancestors’

Late Hollywood star Boseman won 'Best Actor' for his performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Chadwick Boseman just made history as the second person to win a Golden Globe for Best Actor posthumously after nabbing the honor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The late actor’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the award on his behalf.

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and for their sacrifices. He would thank his incredible team…,” she said through tears while naming several collaborators.

Taylor Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman laugh it up at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can; that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

She went on to name all Boseman’s co-stars including Viola Davis and Taylour Paige from the Netflix film as the camera showed their tearful reactions.

Chadwick Boseman, best known for his game-changing work in Black Panther as King T’Challa, died last summer after a private battle with colon cancer at the age of 43. He’s also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Spike Lee‘s Da 5 Bloods. I

f he wins that award, he’ll become the second person in history to win it posthumously.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was the last role he played before his death, and no one on set knew that he was battling stage 4 cancer throughout production. The film is based on the play by August Wilson and stars Viola Davis as Ma Rainey. She’s nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of the iconic singer known as the “Mother of the Blues” but the film was shut out of the Best Picture race.

