Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard to join Chris Evans in Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’

The upcoming flick reportedly has the biggest budget in Netflix history

According to Deadline, Bridgerton break-out star Regé-Jean Page and Alfre Woodard are set to join Chris Evans in Netflix’s new film, The Gray Man.

The action-thriller has a budget of $200M, which is reportedly “the biggest-budget film in Netflix history.” Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are starring in the film based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

Production is said to begin in two weeks in Los Angeles. The film is said to “follow Gentry (Gosling) as he’s hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA.”

Page’s resumé has been steadily growing since his breakout role as The Duke of Hastings on Netflix’s Bridgerton. The English actor is set to join Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith in the highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved game Dungeons & Dragons and is said to be cast in a leading role.

Page recently hosted Saturday Night Live, in one of the highest-rated episodes of the season. As theGrio previously reported, “Page’s episode, ‘drew a 4.2 rating household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 2.0 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.'”

SNL satirized how in-demand the actor has been since Bridgerton premiered in December. In the show’s hilarious opening monologue, players Aidy Bryant and Ego Nwodim were seemingly flustered around Page, both referring to themselves as his ‘personal’ liaisons.

Page even made it to the official Time100 Next list for 2021. Shonda Rhimes, the executive producer of the Netflix hit, wrote a piece on Page for the feature. The TV titan said, “Regé-Jean Page is finer than fiction and better than any dream. He is that rare actor, one who brings an intensity, an intelligence and a precision to his work, providing endless depth to any scene.”

Rhimes continued, saying “Few actors craft their moments so beautifully—or steal our attention so quickly. As evidenced by his performance in Bridgerton, Regé is a singular talent whose prospects are limitless. Today, he may be our duke. By tomorrow… not even I can dream big enough to imagine.”

Woodard has also received recent praise for her 2019 film, Clemency. The actress received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role. She will also star in Fatherhood alongside Kevin Hart, which will come to Netflix this summer.

The cast of The Gray Man so far also includes Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, and Wagner Moura. An official release date has yet to be announced for the film.

