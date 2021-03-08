Travis Scott’s emergency relief drive feeds over 1,000 Houston families after winter storm

Over the weekend, the rapper and his Cactus Jack foundation stepped up to help Texans recover

Following the deadly winter storm that hit Texas last month, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation launched an emergency relief drive to help residents get struggling to get back to normal.

According to a press release, Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, and the foundation partnered with the city of Houston to create an emergency food distribution program to provide 50,000 hot meals to residents adversely affected by the freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall.

Travis Scott arrives at the premiere of A24’s “Uncut Gems” at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on Dec. 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Deliveries kicked off on Friday with service available for those who qualify as “senior citizens, high-risk and/or homebound adults, people with disabilities, families with children under the age of 18, low-income workers, or unemployed.”

Over the weekend, the contactless, drive-up relief event took place at Willowridge High School in Houston, feeding over 1,000 families. As part of the initiative, every family in attendance was given fresh produce, water, canned food, face masks, and PPE gear.

The rapper also worked with the Houston Health Foundation and mayor Sylvester Turner, who held a press conference where Scott’s sister, Jordan Webster, spoke.

According to the foundation’s website, the non-profit’s mission is to “empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success. The foundation believes the youth should not be prevented from attaining their lifetime goal and is committed to extending educational opportunities to all, regardless of their circumstances to achieve their dreams.”

This isn’t the first time the 28-year-old has taken care of his hometown. As theGrio previously reported, last year he gave back to his community with his daughter Stormi Webster during a 2020 holiday drive.

Also produced by the Cactus Jack Foundation, the Astroworld artist was able to supply toys, food, and PPE equipment as the pandemic enforces a greater need. According to Complex, the event served 2000 kids and families in Houston. Those in need received toys for the holidays, warm meals, fresh and canned produce, Christmas trees, blankets, and more.

Kylie Jenner couldn’t help but share a photo of her baby girl helping out at the event.

Travis Scott, Kylie & Stormi at the CJ Toy drive yesterday in Houston🌵🤎 pic.twitter.com/AgtnqlzwuC — TRAVIS SCOTT FANS 🔥 (@LaflameScott) December 23, 2020

According to the report, Mayor Turner joined the rapper at the event. The actual giveaway took place at Sunnyside Park, a location near Scott’s childhood home in Missouri City.

Other political figures including US Congressman Al Green, US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and City Council Member Edward Pollard showed up to the charitable occasion.

According to the report, due to COVD-19, all pickups were done contactless to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Scott also launched a scholarship for students at historically Black colleges and universities to help with the cost of tuition. His parents both attended HBCUs, with his mother attending Louisiana Grambling State University and his father attending Prairie View A&M in Texas.

