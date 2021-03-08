Critics’ Choice Awards 2021: See all the winners
Uzo Aduba, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega were among the actors taking home an award during the annual ceremony, hosted by Taye Diggs.
The 26th Critics’ Choice Awards were hosted by actor Taye Diggs for the third time during an during an in-person/virtual hybrid ceremony.
Daniel Kaluuya took home Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in the historically based film Judas and the Black Messiah. The song “Speak Now,” performed by Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night In Miami earned Best Song. Uzo Aduba scored Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Mrs. America and John Boyega won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Small Axe.
Michael K. Williams won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Lovecraft Country, the series’ only win of the night despite multiple nominations.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the last cinematic work of the late Chadwick Boseman took home three awards including Best Actor for Boseman, Best Costume Design, and Best Hair and Makeup. As theGrio reported, his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, was visibly emotional while accepting the honor during the event.
‘”Wow. It has to be said aloud that for those of us who know Chad intimately, personally, professionally, those he taught, those he gave a word of advice, those who taught him — it is so hard to find a celebratory feeling in these moments,” she said in the acceptance speech while fighting back tears. “As proud as we are of him, yes for his work, but even more just for who he is as a person. But his work deserves this.”
Zendaya was also honored as the recipient of the fifth annual SeeHer Award, presented by her Malcolm and Marie co-star John David Washington.
“We are so proud to be a part of the Critics Choice Awards, and celebrating our fifth SeeHer Award,” said Nadine Karp McHugh, President, SeeHer, in a press release. “We are delighted to be presenting the award to Zendaya, who is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021.”
Zendaya was given the award for both her acting and her activism, says McHugh.
“From being the youngest actress to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to using her platform to advocate for Black women in Hollywood, she is showing the next generation that you are never too young to use your voice to make a difference. Inspiring girls everywhere to see themselves in their full potential, Zendaya represents everything SeeHer is.”
View the winners list below:
BEST PICTURE
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Alan Kim – Minari (A24)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)
BEST EDITING – TIE
Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Tenet (Warner Bros.)
BEST COMEDY
Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Minari (A24)
BEST SONG
“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
BEST SCORE
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul (Disney)
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Hamilton (Disney+)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)
BEST TALK SHOW
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL – TIE
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
BEST SHORT FORM SERIES
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
