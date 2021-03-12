Netflix testing new feature to stop password sharing

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so," said a Netflix spokesperson

Loading the player...

Netflix is not in favor of its users sharing passwords outside of their households.

Read More: Kevin Hart’s ‘Fatherhood’ to premiere on Netflix Father’s Day weekend

The streaming giant is testing out a new feature that could prohibit password sharing. The goal is to prevent sharing of passwords between hackers and strangers, the company announced on Thursday, per USA Today.

Some users have already experienced the trial on their Netflix TVs. Once a user picks their profile a prompt will appear requesting a code sent to them via text or email. If the user cannot come up with the information a prompt will appear offering them a 30-day free trial if they create a new account.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” said a Netflix spokesperson in a statement. Netflix terms do state passwords, “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

The Netflix logo is seen on Sept. 19, 2014, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Netflix has approximately 200 million subscribers gaining about 37 million just last year.

As per theGrio, Netflix continues to make big changes,

With hits like Selling Sunset and Bling Empire, Netflix has found recent success in the docusoap genre, and it doesn’t seem like they plan on stopping anytime soon. According to a recent announcement, Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello is developing a real estate series featuring a cast of all Black women in the Tampa Bay area.

Focusing on Florida’s Allure Realty, the currently-untitled series will follow the all-Black, all-female real estate firm as its staffers work and play.

Read More: ‘Selling Sunset’ creator developing Black women real estate series at Netflix

“Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd,” reads the official synopsis of the show. “Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all-female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

Sharelle Rosado (center) helms the staff at Allure Realty, who TV viewers will come to know on a brand new reality show coming to Netflix. (Instagram)

“I’m so excited to share that Allure Realty is filming a @netflix series from the creator of Selling Sunset,” Rosado wrote in the caption of a flashy shot of herself. “Can’t wait to bring you inside our lavish world of real estate throughout the Tampa Bay area. More soon!”

Rosado is also the girlfriend of former NFL star Chad ‘Ocho Cinco’ Johnson, who once infamously dated, and married, reality TV star Evelyn Lozado. Rosado and Johnson are part of the I Am Athlete podcast created by former NFL star Brandon Mitchell.

In an official statement, Netflix Vice President Brandon Riegg shared his excitement about the Allure Realty series, as well as the renewals of Selling Sunset and Bling Empire. “These shows follow a person or group of people (like family, friends, or coworkers) going about their real, everyday lives,” he said. “They can offer a fun, light-hearted escape, or inspire a juicy, heated debate. They can provide a glimpse into a world different from our own, or even show a new side of our own circles.”

DiVello is set to executive produce the Allure Realty series.

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

