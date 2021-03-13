JLo and ARod on breakup: ‘We are working through some things’

The couple has revealed their engagement is not officially over despite multiple reports of a split

According to a new report from PEOPLE, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have not officially called off their engagement despite multiple reports claiming otherwise.

The couple provided the outlet with a statement confirming they are indeed still together. Additional sources added that Lopez and Rodriguez claimed to have never broken up in the first place.

“We are working through some things,” they said in a joint statement issued to PEOPLE.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“They never officially broke up and talked about it, but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up,” said the source who is allegedly close to the pair, per PEOPLE. The anonymous source continued to explain that rumors of Rodriguez having an affair “had no bearing on the rough patch at all. “

“She’s working in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami so it’s tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID,” the source claimed, “but they want to try to stay together.”

Another source also stated the alleged affair was not a factor. “This was not caused by a third party, Madison [LeCroy] or anyone else. They are working through things,” the source shared with PEOPLE.

theGrio reported on Friday that the superstar couple had split after four years total together.

In an interview with Allure, Lopez revealed they were going to therapy.

“I miss being creative and running on 150,” Lopez told Allure. “But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time.’ It has been actually really good.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy,” she explained. “I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

At the top of the year, the couple attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Building in Washington. Alex Rodriguez was in full support of Lopez during the event.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez brought children from previous relationships into the fold.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Jessica Floyd.

