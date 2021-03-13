Steph and Ayesha Curry to host ‘Tattletales’ revival on HBO Max

The series will bring together celebrity couples and expose details about their relationships through fun challenges and games

HBO Max has ordered one season of the revival of Fremantle’s hit comedy game show TATTLETALES, hosted by celebrity couple Steph and Ayesha Curry.

Ayesha is a 2x New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, restaurateur, chef, and founder of Sweet July Productions. Steph Curry, her husband, is a seven-time NBA All-Star and cofounder of Unanimous Media. The couple will not only host the show, but will also serve as executive producers. Sweet July Productions and Fremantle are production partners on the new project according to a press release.

“Fremantle is home to the world’s largest collection of cherished game show properties. The dynamic Ayesha and Stephen Curry are the perfect duo to bring this hilarious exploration of the trials and tribulations of relationships back to television,” said Jayson Dinsmore, the President of alternative programming and development at Fremantle.

The Currys also expressed excitement to bring back the entertaining series.

“We are so excited to be a part of bringing this awesome game show back to life,” Steph Curry said, according to the statement.

Ayesha said, “Our families are huge fans of the original so to be able to host and produce this show together is such a joy. We’re both so busy with life that each episode will be an opportunity to hang out with some iconic power couples, have fun and let loose a bit. We can’t wait!”

On TATTLETALES, three celebrity couples will join the Currys for a date night, and go head-to-head on uncensored relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best. Things such as hidden talents and personality quirks will be revealed. The couples will also participate in physical challenges against each other. The winning couple earns a donation to the charity of their choice.

“Ayesha and Stephen put a fresh new spin on a classic game show to really shake things up for these competing couples. Celebrity couples, they’re just like us!” shared Jennifer O’Connell, the Executive Vice President Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming at HBO Max.

This is not the only recently announced project which joins the Golden State Warriors star player with a streaming giant. theGrio reported in September 2020, Netflix acquired an animated Good Times revival from Curry, the original producer Norman Lear, and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane. The cartoon is produced by Lear’s Act III Prods. and Curry’s Unanimous Media, and MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door will develop the reboot.

Unanimous Media co-founder and chief creative officer Erick Peyton came up with the idea according to the report.

“Unanimous is all about authentic partnerships and this team felt genuine from the beginning,” Curry and Peyton said in a statement at the time. “Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family we can overcome any obstacle. We think, now more than ever, the world needs to see a show with hope and positivity.”

