Michelle Obama reacts to Kimmel’s ‘sick’ question about sex life with Barack

The former First Lady is promoting her new Netflix series 'Waffles + Mochi'

In a recent interview, former First Lady Michelle Obama reacts to Jimmy Kimmel‘s “sick” question about her sex life with Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama seems just as busy as when she was in the White House. Promoting her new Netflix series, Waffles + Mochi, Obama recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a fun and revealing interview. From asking about her new series, her daughters Sasha and Malia, and her record-breaking numbers from her memoir, Becoming, it seems Kimmel left no stone unturned in the interview.

In a hilarious moment, Kimmel inquired about Michelle and Barack’s sex life, leading to a fun exchange between Obama and the host.

(Credit: Youtube: Michelle Obama on Jimmy Kimmel Live! )

Kimmel told Obama in the interview, “A couple of years ago, I interviewed you in Tacoma, Washington, in front of a big group of people. You were on your book tour. We had a great talk, it was a lot of fun, and everyone was very excited to see you.” He continued, “I asked you a question that night — and I actually asked your husband this question as well, and he kicked it back to you.”

Revealing the question, Kimmel said, “I asked you that on the night that SEAL Team Six took out Osama Bin Laden at your husband’s order, did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate?”

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are shown last October closing the annual Obama Foundation Summit together on the campus of the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Hitting it right back to Kimmel, Obama responded, “You know, I have to tell your audience that, for some very sick reason, you are very obsessed with this portion of that major historical event, in a way that no one else — no one, in the history of all of the conversations I’ve had, has ever drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel!”

She then told him, “So I turn that back on you.”

She then joked with Kimmel, telling him, “You’re still that little boy in your bedroom, under the cover with the flashlight, going, ‘I hope nobody sees me,'” before standing by her initial response. “I’m still pleading the fifth on that one!”

Barack Obama himself appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last November, in which the host asked the former President the same question. Obama similarly pivoted, telling the comedian, “I suspect that she was asleep…the truth of the matter is, most of the time, by the time I was done working, she’d be snoozing.” He continued, telling Kimmel, “Michelle goes to bed about 9 o’clock.”

Waffles + Mochi debuted on Netflix early this week, and is already getting rave reviews. Michelle told People Magazine this month, “Waffles + Mochi, the entire concept is fun. It’s approachable, it’s an adventure, it’s exciting, it’s funny.” She continued, “More importantly, it’s something that I would watch even if no kids were around.”

