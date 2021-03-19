Ray Fisher celebrates Cyborg reimagining in Snyder cut of ‘Justice League’

After years of fan demand, the four-hour 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' has landed on HBO Max. Fisher is thrilled.

After years of fan demand and an internal investigation, actor Ray Fisher celebrated the Cyborg reimagining in the newly-released Zach Snyder cut of Warner Bros.’ Justice League on his social media.

The DCEU’s epic film Justice League is one of the most controversial comic book films ever released. Plagued with multiple rewrites and reshoots, as well as a director swap — Joss Whedon took over for Zack Snyder — this expensive and epic film for DC fans was released to negative reviews and bombed at the box office. Even worse: As theGrio previously reported, Fisher, who played Cyborg, alleged that Whedon committed misconduct onset, tweeting, “on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, attends the 2017 “Justice League” photocall at The College in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

While the official Justice League investigation concluded in December, Fisher is keeping the conversation alive, insisting that the truth will eventually come out about his mistreatment. He finally has something to smile about regarding his time with Warner Bros., now that the extended cut of Justice League has finally been released.

After years of fans demanding for Warner Bros. to “release the Snyder Cut,” the four-hour epic titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League has landed on HBO Max. With Snyder returning with plenty of unused footage, fans and Fisher himself are overjoyed with the result of a more “human” story.

As a Black man that grew up with an absent father, #Cyborg’s story has always hit differently for me.



Family and reconciliation are some of my biggest takeaways from #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague



It’s not just comic book movie—it’s a study of the human condition.#SnyderCut March 18, 2021

Fisher shared his excitement for the Snyder cut and its restored portrayal of Cyborg’s origin story on Twitter, where the actor wrote, “As a Black man that grew up with an absent father, #Cyborg’s story has always hit differently for me. Family and reconciliation are some of my biggest takeaways from #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague It’s not just comic book movie — it’s a study of the human condition.”

With this Black superhero character finally getting his due in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the calls have grown for Warner Bros. to give Fisher his own Cyborg movie.

This film has made me fall in love with the character so deeply, from his past, his present and surroundings from the people that's there for him. Really hope that u finally get your own solo film in the future, because u truly deserve it man. This movie was beautiful🙏. pic.twitter.com/zn6WPv5FrH March 19, 2021

One fan tweeted in response to Fisher: “This film has made me fall in love with the character so deeply, from his past, his present and surroundings from the people that’s there for him. Really hope that u finally get your own solo film in the future, because u truly deserve it man. This movie was beautiful.” Another appreciated his character growing “from two lines in the first Justice League movie to having actual depth as a character in the #SnyderCut.”

Cyborg went from two lines in the first Justice League movie to having actual depth as a character in the #SnyderCut — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 19, 2021

Fisher thankfully seems to be feeling the love. After years of speaking out against his reported mistreatment, he now gets to respond to some serious praise and hoping that the response to the Snyder cut can “break the internet.”

“This is for those that fought. This is for those that believed,” he recently tweeted. “This belongs to each and every one of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

