Kenya Moore called out for ‘super problematic’ costume on RHOA

The reality TV star got some heat for her appearance in last night's episode

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta is known for its laughs, feuds, and drama. But sometimes, that drama bleeds into real life with the fans of the show as well, and last night’s episode was no exception.

Real housewife Kenya Moore, known for her fun and often shady personality, is in some hot water after her appearance on the show’s Halloween episode. Dressed in what she referred to as a “warrior princess,” Moore wore a feathered headdress and fringed dress which led to fans accusing the reality star of cultural appropriation.

Kenya Moore attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta at The Goat Farm on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Read More: Vivica A. Fox accepts Kenya Moore’s apology, ending years-long feud

While she didn’t seem to notice that her costume made her castmates (and fans) cringe, the other women of the show made their feelings known in their confessionals.

RHOA newbie Drew Sidora called Moore out in her confessional, saying, “Kenya’s Native American costume is super problematic but I ain’t trying to ruffle no feathers for this girl’s trip…it seems like I’m the only one who sees the issues with Kenya Moore’s decisions.”

Porsha Williams, who has had a roller-coaster relationship with Moore, also used her confessional to talk about Moore’s questionable costume decision. She explained to the audience, “She is a Native American warrior. I thought we weren’t doing that no more. I knew that this girl was crazy, but add lame to the list, add wack to the list.”

Of course, the conversation didn’t just stop at one episode. The ladies also broke down the look on Bravo After Show.

Williams doubled down on her stance on Moore’s costume in the after show, saying, “Someone was dressed fully, head to toe, in cultural appropriation. How many times they gotta ask us not to wear that? How many times? Head to toe, just drippin.'”

Kandi Burruss, however, came to her costar’s defense during the after show, insisting there was no malicious intent behind it.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” Burruss said. “If anything I think she, to be an Indian princess, she thinks that’s a beautiful thing…I don’t think she was wearing the costume to mock anyone. I think she thought it was a beautiful costume, a sign of a leader, someone to look up to not to be made fun of. I don’t think she was doing it as a joke to be mean.”

Kenya Moore coming to a party dressed as a “Native American” is probably the most disgusting thing I’ve seen on Housewives since Monique Samuels did it a couple seasons ago. Do better. #RHOA

Sincerely; an Indigenous African-American woman. 🥰 — Kendra Stanton (@KendraJanaay) March 22, 2021

Fans quickly called Moore out on Twitter, rightfully disappointed in the reality star.

One fan wrote, “Kenya Moore coming to a party dressed as a “Native American” is probably the most disgusting thing I’ve seen on Housewives since Monique Samuels did it a couple seasons ago. Do better. #RHOA Sincerely; an Indigenous African-American woman.”

While Moore didn’t respond to any of her castmates, she did tweet seemingly in her own defense.

She wrote, “Also part of my heritage #RHOA,” responding to a fan who called her out for the insensitive costume.

Read More: RHOA’s Kenya Moore, Marc Daly separate again

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Sidora once again commented on Moore’s look. Sidora revealed to Cohen, “No one said anything…I think we talked about it afterward, but I was stunned.”

Sidora continued, saying, “It was just culturally immature, irresponsible…but I’m not gonna ruffle feathers.”

