Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open after dental surgery

The champion tennis player says she can't go after a recent procedure

Loading the player...

Everyone hates the dentist’s office—even the GOAT. Serena Williams has announced that she’s pulling out of the Miami Open after a recent dental procedure.

Read More: Steve Harvey says he ‘can’t find nothing wrong’ with Michael B. Jordan

“I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open because of recent oral surgery,” Williams said in a statement acquired by the Miami Herald. “Miami is a special tournament for me because it’s my home and I am sad I won’t be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon.”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 16: Serena Williams of the United States serves in her Women’s Singles Quarterfinals match against Simona Halep of Romania during day nine of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 16, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Williams, who has 23 Grand Slam titles, needs one more title to tie Australian tennis icon Margaret Court, who owns the current major single titles record at 24. Williams has tried to go for the overall tie in several past tournaments but has fallen short each time.

Withdrawing from this tournament means that Williams will miss another chance to tie and then potentially break the record.

Williams is not the only top-tier star to withdraw from the Miami Open scheduled to run from March 24 to April 4. Top men’s players Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have already pulled out due to injury and Novak Djokovic is not playing due to COVID-19 restrictions, per People.

“We will certainly miss having Serena at this year’s tournament and I know it was a very difficult decision for her,” former player James Blake, now the Miami Open tournament director said, per a press release.

“She has won the Miami Open more than any player in history, has a home here in South Florida, and is always a fan favorite. We hope she is back on the court soon and look forward to welcoming her back here next year.”

One thing Williams can enjoy in her downtime is her three-year-old daughter, Olympia. As reported by theGrio, the two did an ad for Stuart Weitzman, the luxury shoe brand, the first time mother and daughter have appeared in an advertisement together.

Titled “Footsteps to Follow,” the campaign marks Williams’ fourth season with the brand as its global spokeswoman. According to a statement, the shoot took place at their home, where the family of three, including husband Alexis Ohanian, reside.

Together, mother and daughter enjoyed music and creative poses in various ‘Mommy and me’ looks.

Read More: Kylie Jenner faces backlash after asking fans to pay for stylist’s surgery

“Being on set with Olympia to shoot this campaign meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget,” said Serena in the statement. “She is Mini Serena; she’s so cute and she’s so fun.”

Image via Stuart Weitzman

She continued, “Waking up every day to see her so happy to see me is a feeling I never thought I would experience. While I try to teach her how to be a positive influence, she in fact teaches me how to be a stronger person every day. It’s the best part about being a mom.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

